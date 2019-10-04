  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PMC Bank case: ED raids 6 locations, slaps money-laundering charge

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 4: The ED on Friday raided six locations in Mumbai and adjoining areas and registered a money-laundering case to probe alleged fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case, officials said.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    They said the raids were being conducted after a criminal compliant was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the central agency. The Enforcement Directorate case is based on an FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police.

    The raids are aimed at gathering additional evidence, ED sources said. The ED and Mumbai Police case is against former bank management and promoters of the Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).

    [Police arrests HDIL top officials in PMC case; property worth Rs 3500 crore frozen]

    Based on a complaint by an RBI-appointed administrator, the police complaint was filed earlier this week on charges of forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy against the officials.

    According to the initial investigation, police said, the bank's losses since 2008 were Rs 4,355.46 crore. The bank's former chairman Waryam Singh, managing director Joy Thomas and other senior officials, along with a director of HDIL, have been named in the FIR.

    PTI

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue