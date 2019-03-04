  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM unable to handle Pakistan, how can he take care of Delhi Police: Kejriwal

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: Demanding full statehood for Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying when he is unable to handle Pakistan then how can he be expected to take care of the Delhi Police.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File photo
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File photo

    He said if Delhi gets full statehood then police officials will listen to MLAs and the people. "I have asked the prime minister to give me the charge of the Delhi Police but he (PM) says he will take care of it," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said.

    "Prime Minister Modi is not able to handle Pakistan, how can he be expected to handle the Delhi Police," Kejriwal said at an inaugural function for development works in Burari.

    Also read: Nation won't tolerate, says Kejriwal on Amit Shah's comment on terrorists killed

    Accusing the Centre of creating hurdles for Delhi's development, he claimed that he faced several obstructions at various stages to get clearances from the central government. The people of Delhi pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Income Tax and receive only Rs 325 crore from the Centre, the chief minister claimed.

    "Why should we pay so much and get so less in return. What have Delhiites done to the central government to deserve this. The situation is similar to the time before India got Independence.

    "First Britishers looted us now the central government is looting us," he said. The people of Delhi should get special preference in getting admissions in colleges and also in getting jobs, Kejriwal demanded.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    narendra modi pakistan arvind kejriwal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue