PM tweets #9pm9minute to remind people to light up diyas on Sunday night

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reminded people to light up lamps on Sunday night to show the country's collective resolve to fight coronavirus.

"#9pm9minute", the prime minister tweeted to remind people of the exercise.

Modi had on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.