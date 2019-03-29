PM tours world, no time to visit villages in Varanasi: Priyanka Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

Faizabad, Mar 29: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling his 2014 poll promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of people.

Priyanka, who was addressing a rally in Faizabad said the BJP called NYAY a poll gimmick when it was announced as it could waive off loans for industrialists but "they don't have money for the poor".

"They had promised to give Rs 15 lakh to every poor. They later called it a jumla," the Congress leader said.

Should I contest from Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi asks

She called the BJP-led government "janata-virodhi (anti-people) and kisan-virodhi (anti-farmer)" and said it was time for voters to think who they wanted to vote for.

"I was stunned to hear from people in Varanasi that in five years, the PM didn't get time to go to a single village, visit even one family in his constituency," Priyanka said, attacking the Prime Minister.

"He went to America, Japan, China, the entire world. But he didn't have the time to meet his own constituents. He has done nothing for the people in his own constituency, let alone the people across the rest of the country. It is no small thing, it is a big issue. It shows this government's intention. It is focused on making the rich richer but not helping the poor."

Priyanka Gandhi is visiting Ayodhya and Faizabad on the last day of her three-day campaign which began with a tour of Amethi and Raebareli.