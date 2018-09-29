PM to visit Gujarat on September 30 to inaugurate a museum and food processing unit

New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his home state Gujarat to inaugurate modern food processing facilities at Anand on September 30, 2018. He will also unveil a museum in a school in Rajkot on Mahatma Gandhi where Gandhi ji had spent his formative years. He will also inaugurate an ultra-modern Chocolate Plant in Gujarat. The PM will also witness e-Gruh Pravesh some beneficiar families.

The Prime Minister will visit some other places than Anand in Gujarat. The Prime Minister will inaugurate Incubation Centre cum Centre of Excellence in Food Processing of the Anand Agricultural University's and a Solar Cooperative Society at Mujhkuva village. The Prime Minister will also lay the Foundation Stone for the expansion of Amul manufacturing facilities at Anand and Khatraj. He will also address the gathering there.

After his programme in Anand, the PM will travel to Anjar to inaugurate the Mundra LNG terminal, the Anjar-Mundra Pipeline Project and the Palanpur-Pali-Barmer pipeline project. There also he will address people.

After Anjar, the PM will go to Rajkot. He will inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi Museum there which has been set up at the Alfred High School in Rajkot. This was an important part of the formative years of Mahatma Gandhi. It will help spread awareness about Gandhian culture, values and philosophy.

The Prime Minister will also unveil a plaque to mark the inauguration of a public housing project of 624 houses. He will witness the e-Gruh Pravesh of 240 beneficiary families. The Prime Minister will visit the Mahatma Gandhi Museum, before returning to New Delhi.