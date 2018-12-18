PM to meet all BJP MPs in 11 days from Dec 20 to get their feedback on LS polls

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 18: With the Lok Sabha elections coming closure by the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs in groups to get their feedback. The PM will start meeting with the party MPs from December 20, 2018.

Sources said that the entire exercise of PM meeting with the BJP lawmakers will be completed in 10-11 days with 30-40 MPs being part of the one group. Party sources further said that Uttar Pradesh is the only state whose MPs will meet the PM in three different groups which is divided into eastern UP, central UP and western UP.

It has also been learnt that all these meetings will take place at the residence of one of the ministers in the Modi government on either lunch or dinner. Some of the programmes are decided and some are yet to decided. The leadership has plan to meet MPs of Madhya Pradesh on December 28, 2018.

Sources said that to start with the PM will meet Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana MPs on December 20 as these are smaller states with less number of BJP MPs. It is likely that their suggestions will be asked that what is required to be done keeping in view that Lok Sabha elections are not too far.

Sources said that issues like how election should be contested in any particular region of which they are more familiar with. What are the issues that these leaders themselves want to share with the leadership? Such issue will figure in the meeting. Party president Amit Shah will compulsory be part of these meetings.

Every MP is expected to come up with some suggestions and many good suggestions have come up from such interactions. The party always wanted to know what could be done and what should not be done for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Idea about Ujjwala gas scheme to be given to upper caste poor as well came from such interactions.