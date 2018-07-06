PM to meet beneficiaries of Centre and state govt’s schemes on July 7 in Jaipur

New Delhi, July 6: Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally and meet beneficiaries of the Centre and state government's schemes on July 7 in Jaipur.

However, the report about big resentment against the state government is giving sleepless night to the CM. It is expected that over 2.5 lakh people will gather to attend this meeting.

The PM will be taking feedback from the people attending the rally of the PM. Three in-charges have been appointed for this rally and they included Uion minister Arjun Meghwal, parliamentary secretary Dr Vishwanath Meghwal and former minister Devi Singh Bhati. Sources said that this was the biggest programme of the beneficiaries of the government scheme in the country.

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has put her prestige on stake to make this rally a success in which beneficiaries from 12 government schemes will participate that included Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna, Mudra Yojna, Skill India, Shramik Card, Rashtriya Bal Swastha, Mukhyamantri Jal Swawlamban, Bhamashah Chikitsa Yojna, Scotty Distribution Beneficiaries, Palanhar, Teerthyatra and Crop Loan Waiver. The government has plans to bring at least ten thousand people from every district of the state in the rally.

Sources said that to make the PM's rally a success, the Rajasthan chief minister visited Delhi and met Union water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation minister Nitin Gadkari. Vasundhara wants the PM to announce approval of East Rajasthan Cannel Project. She discussed the matter with the minister. Actually with this scheme the CM is eying 80 Assembly seats of 13 district of the state as with this not only the issue of irrigation will be addressed but issue of drinking water will be resolved in district like Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Bundi, Bara, Jhalawad, Alwar, Jaipur, Tonk, Dausa and Ajmer.

The ambitious project worth Rs 37 thousand crore will irrigate four lakh hectare of land by linking Parvati, Kalisindh and Chambal Rivers. It will also provide drinking water facilities to people of the state. The state will be able to utilize water of the rivers flowing from the state.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day