PM to lay foundation stones of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh today

Aligarh (UP), Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones of a state university named after noted freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap and the Aligarh node of the defence corridor here on September 14, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday.

Adityanath reviewed preparations for Modi's visit with senior officials of the district here.

He told reporters that the prime minister would lay the foundation stone of the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, named after the noted freedom fighter who belonged to Lodha town, 40 km from the district headquarters.

"This university will fulfil a long-standing demand for a state university in this region. All colleges in Aligarh division and some other adjoining districts will be affiliated to this university," the chief minister said.

Adityanath, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, said that the foundation stone of Aligarh node of the defence corridor would also be laid by the prime minister.

The Aligarh node of the defence corridor project will initially host 19 industrial units with a total investment outlay of Rs 1500 crore.

A total area of 200 acre has been acquired for this, he said, adding that this project would complement and boost the growth of lock and builders hardware industry for which Aligarh is famous all over the world.

It would also provide major employment opportunities to the youth in this area, the chief minister said.

Raja Mahendra Pratap was an alumnus of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and was also the president in the provisional government of India that was established on December 1 1915 in Kabul.

His close associate, Maulana Barkatullh Khan of Bhopal, was the prime minister in this government and a close friend, Maulana Obaidulla Sindhi, was the home minister.

Raja Mahendra Pratap who belonged to the royal family of Mursan in Aligarh district left his home and family in December 1914 and escaped to Germany, remaining in exile for about 33 years as he was wanted by British authorities.

He returned to India in 1947 only after the country gained independence. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mathura in 1957 as an independent candidate.

Pratap's family was one of the leading Jaat royal families of this region.

The foundation stone laying of a state university in his name holds significance as it comes in the backdrop of many Jaat community members siding with farmers agitating against three controversial agri laws.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:13 [IST]