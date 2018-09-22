PM to lay foundation of two medical colleges in Jharkhand and Pakyong Airport in Sikkim

New Delhi, Sep 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be in the elections mode now as after his Odisha and Chhattisgarh visits, he will be visiting Sikkim to inaugurate airport and launch the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) at Ranchi, Jharkhand, The PM will visit these two states between September 23 and 24.

It is informed that the Prime Minister will launch Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) at Ranchi, Jharkhand, on September 23, 2018. Under this scheme, over 10 crore families will be provided health assurance worth Rs 5 lakh each every year. The government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking every initiative of the government to the people.

Also Read | Modi promises to inaugurate Talcher Fertiliser Plant after 36 months

In Ranchi, the PM will visit an exhibition on the PMJAY. He will witness a demonstration of activities such as beneficiary identification, and e-card creation. At the same event, the PM will lay the Foundation Stone for medical colleges at Chaibasa and Koderma. He will inaugurate 10 Health and Wellness Centres. He will address a gathering before departing for Gangtok, Sikkim.

The PM will inaugurate Pakyong Airport on September 24, which will bring Sikkim to the country's aviation map. The airport will provide a big boost to connectivity in the Himalayan State, and also give a fillip to tourism. The Prime Minister will arrive at Pakyong Airport, where he will be briefed about the airport and terminal building. The PM will later address a meeting in Sikkim.