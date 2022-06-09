Gujarat may soon get 5 new medical colleges

PM to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 in New Delhi today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today and address the gathering. The Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 is a two-day event, organised to mark completion of ten years of setting up of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRAC.

AIR correspondent reports, The theme of the Expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRAC.

The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, etc.

About 300 stalls will be set up at the Expo, which will showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, clean energy, among others.

Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 8:18 [IST]