    PM to hold virtual meeting with CMs today at 3 pm

    New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting with the Chief Ministers to discuss the future strategy with regard to the lockdown.

    PM Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the CMs at 3 pm today. The PM said that he would hold the 5th meeting via video conferencing with the CMs at 3 pm today.

    The meeting is important as the opinion on the extension of the lockdown is divided.

    There is a general view that the lockdown is affecting livelihood and hence it should be exited. However, others believe that the lockdown should remain in force until the COVID-19 curve is flattened. The lockdown which was extended for the third time will end on May 17.

    Some Chief Ministers have already indicated that they would want to continue with the lockdown. States such as Telangana have extended the lockdown until May 29, while Maharastra too has indicated the same.

    There are some states that are in favour of a zone wise lockdown. The meeting today would discuss various issues relating to the lockdown, but top on the agenda would be the migrant issue. During the meeting of the Chief Secretaries with the Union Home Secretary, the latter said that over 350 special trains had been arranged to ferry the migrants. The Home Secretary, Rajiv Gauba said that the movement of medical staff should not be disturbed at any cost.

    X