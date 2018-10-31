PM to dedicate 'Statue of Unity' to nation today

Ahmedabad, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The 182-metre statue of Vallabhbhai Patel, the world's tallest statue the 'Statue of Unity', will be dedicated to the nation in Narmada District of Gujarat.

At the launch ceremony, the prime minister will pour soil and Narmada water into a 'kalash' to mark the dedication of the statue, a statement from his office said.

The Prime Minister will press a lever to commence a Virtual Abhishek of the statue. The Prime Minister will address the gathering.

He will then arrive at the Wall of Unity, and inaugurate it. At the feet of the Statue of Unity, the Prime Minister will perform a special prayer. He shall visit the Museum and Exhibition, and the Viewers' Gallery.

This gallery, at 153 metres height, can accommodate upto 200 visitors at one time. It offers a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, its reservoir, and the Satpura and Vindhya mountain ranges.

The dedication ceremony shall also be punctuated by flypast of IAF aircraft, and performances of cultural troupes.