Ahead of winter session, all-party meet held in Delhi; Modi, Amit Shah in attendance

No CM asked me to lift lockdown says PM Modi at all party meet

Cong demands to use 4th year medical students as doctors in all party meet

Ladakh face-off: Modi to hold all-party meet shortly; Mamata to attend, AAP claims not invited

Why were North East regional parties not invited for PM meet asks Debburman

“Mischievous interpretation!” Govt clarifies on PM’s statement during all party meet on China

PM to chair all-party meeting on Dec 4 to discuss COVID-19 situation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 30: The central government has called all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid situation. PM Narendra Modi will chair Friday's virtual meeting of floor leaders of all parties.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi are likely to attend the meeting, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying, adding that the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has reached out to floor leaders of all the parties.

The total coronavirus cases in India have mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,47,600, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate declined further to 1.45 per cent.

PM Modi interacts with three teams working on covid vaccine, hails scientists

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

There are 4,46,952 active cases in the country which comprise 4.74 per cent of the total caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

PM Modi to mark Dev Deepawali in Varanasi | Kashi decked up | Oneindia News

On Saturday, the Prime Minister visited the county's top vaccine hubs to personally review the development of coronavirus vaccine and the manufacturing process.