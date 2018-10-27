PM to address his first rally in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh; Shah to give 5 days to the state

New Delhi, Oct 27: Political parties in Chhattisgarh have already hit the campaign trail but Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have his first election rally in Jagdalpur district in the state on November 9, 2018 while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will give five days to the state for election campaigns. Chief minister Raman Singh will be addressing four rallies on October 27, 2018 after paying his respect to Danteshwari Devi as he always does.

Among all the five state where elections are happening, Chhattisgarh is the only state where the BJP seems to be better placed than the rest of the states. The party has set the 65 plus target for itself the state. Party sources said that the PM will address his first election rally in the state on November 9 in Jagdalpur district and will give special time to the state for its special situation. The BJP president will give five days to the state by addressing several rallies in a day.

With most of the Assembly tickets in Chhattisgarh announced and over a dozen seats yet to be announced, the chief minister has started his election trail from the tribal region and will be addressing four rallies in tribal areas. The party sources said that party is gearing up to intensify its election campaign as election manifesto is also in the final stage and to be released very soon as consultation from various quarters that were sought is now complete.

Before the PM's Jagdalpur rally, the CM will be visiting the city on October 27 and address several rallies in and around. The CM said that Bastar had been a challenge for the government but the government has done many important works in Sukma. Even the PM has given priority to the Bastar area of the state and kept it above all in the development process. So the message for Bastar is that next five year will be for peace and development of the region.