PM to address extensive rallies in Odisha after December to gain lost ground

New Delhi, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will have a good deal of rallies in Odisha from December once they are through with election campaigns in five states. This is an attempt to expand the base of the BJP in the state.

Sources said that the results of the internal survey conducted by the BJP in the state is not very encouraging so the party has decided to have as much rallies as possible in the state before Lok Sabha Elections. Survey still suggest Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik popular in the state and firmly supported by people. Patnaik will be seeking mandate for the fourth consecutive terms.

Though the BJP has long been planning a gamble of fielding the PM from Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha constituency or the party president may try his hand from Odisha. But the BJP wants to shake the state with the message that party is for them. So the party will organise maximum rally in the state. It was being talked about in the BJP's inner circle that Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan may be projected as chief ministerial candidate but the BJP is is double mind as there is maximum resentment against his ministry where petroleum prices are soaring.

Actually the attention of people on the increasing petroleum prices was more but it is not as much as on the decreasing prices. The party may claim that prices have come down from the past 10-15 days and claim could be made from the party forum but it failed to provide much desired relief to people. So people are still angry on this issue and this could be one of the biggest impediment for the party.

However, the state BJP is claiming that the party will form the government in the state and PM's push through the rally will do the trick for the party but the ground reality is far from the claim so the PM has jump into the battleground. The state BJP claimed that alliance with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 1997 was the biggest mistake of the party as at the time of alliance the vote share of the party was 17 per cent and BJD too had the same vote percentage but the BJP had cheated upon the BJP to increase its vote share but now the BJP is growing and the BJP is declining. So the BJP stand a fare chance in the state.