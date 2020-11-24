PM Modi to discuss COVID situation with CMs of 8 States today: What to expect?

Our target is to bring down COVID-19 fatality rate below 1 per cent: PM Modi tells CMs

From lockdown to corona vaccine: What CMs discussed during meeting with PM Modi

PM to address 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference on 26 November at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

The All India Presiding Officers Conference began in 1921. This year is also being celebrated as the centenary year of the Presiding Officers Conference.

To celebrate the centenary year, the two day Conference is being held in Kevadia, Gujarat on 25-26 November.

The Theme for this year's Conference is "Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary- Key to a Vibrant Democracy."

Our target is to bring down COVID-19 fatality rate below 1 per cent: PM Modi tells CMs

The Conference will be inaugurated by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on 25 November.

The Conference will also be attended by Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu, Speaker, Lok Sabha and Chairperson of the Conference Om Birla, Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries.