PM the only saviour, say nikah halala victims; request documentary maker to convey the same

New Delhi, July 6: The person who is hated by a section of Muslims society is considered to be the only saviour of poor, illiterate and distressed victims of nikah halala. A least this is what most of the nikah halala victims said and requested the documentary maker on this issue Amber Zaidi to convey their message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so they could be brought out from suffering.

Amber Zaidi, a film maker and social worker associated with Hope Humanity Social Welfare Society, is working on the documentary on nikah halala from the past two-three years which will be ready for viewing in a two-three months time.

Amber Zaidi told OneIndia, "Most of the research work and case study is ready with us. We will be ready with it very soon to take it to people via U-Tube, film festivals and other ways of filming to reach out to Muslim women. I spoke to 150-200 nikal halala victims from across the country including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh and Telengana."

Contrary to the claim made by Qazis, nikal halala is an un-Islamic practice. Zaidi has gone to the extent of saying that it is an organised rape and the practice is neither sanctified by Quran, nor by Islam and nor by constitution. Even Islamic scholar Qazi Afroz Aalam Qasmi says nikah halala is not permitted in Islam rather it is sin. There is no confusion on the issue across sects of Islam. It must be stopped immediately even if it requires government intervention. It violates Islamic laws.

Zaidi further said that actually duties of Islam are told to people but right that Islam gives to them is conveniently ignored. So my intention is to tell people especially women about their Islamic right along with constitutional right.

The matter of Nikah Halala is in the court and the government led by Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to support the petitioners in this matters. But the most important thing is that the BJP is in the look out of any development in this regard and with this information that Muslim women supporting the BJP against wishes of the male dominance, the BJP is going to take this opportunity in a big way during elections. This could prove to be very handy for the BJP if it is done by an independent person.

Muslim Rashtriya Manch convenor Mohammad Afzal said, "I know Amber Zaidi and if the document made by her is able to communicate well with the illiterate women who are victim of mischief of qazis, we will use it in a big way."

A BJP leader on condition of unanimity said that if it is properly done it could be a turning point for the lives of distressed women victim of Muslim community as voice of reform and empowerment must come from within.

Amber is sometimes accused of being hand in glove with the RSS-BJP but she categorically said, "I am an apolitical person and definitely no expostulation in participating in any such programme that is for the welfare and emancipation of women even if it is initiated by the RSS." Zaidi wants to m

