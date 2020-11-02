Kabul strike: Kerala man is second Indian to strike on foreign soil

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the attack at Kabul University and asserted that India will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism.

Gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan, sparking an hours-long gun battle. The attack left at least 25 dead and wounded, according to media reports.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul University today. Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"We will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism," he said.