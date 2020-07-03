  • search
    PM speaks to Assam CM over flood, COVID-19; announces Rs 2 lakh each for those killed in deluge

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi/Guwahati, July 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured full support to Assam in fighting the COVID-19 and flood crises facing the state, as he took stock of the latest situation during a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

    “PM Narendra Modi has sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of persons who lost their lives due to floods in Assam, from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF)," the PMO tweeted.

    According to an official statement issued in Guwahati, Modi said the Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with the Assam government in the effort to overcome the challenging situations.

    Sonowal apprised Modi about the havoc wrought by the latest wave of floods, which has killed 35 people as on Friday, submerged a vast tract of agricultural land and crippled normal life. He informed that several districts are reeling under floods which have also disrupted communication networks in some parts.

    Besides, erosion and landslides have also severely impacted the state and claimed several lives, the chief minister informed, according to the statement. He also told the PM about the relief and rehabilitation measures being taken for the marooned people and engagement of the National Disaster Relief Force as well SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) in rescue operations.

    On the COVID-19 situation in the state, Sonowal told the PM that though the number of positive cases are surging, the Assam government is fully prepared to render best possible health services to the people. He also apprised the PM about the dedicated health facilities being developed in the state to deal with coronavirus cases.

    Assam has reported a total of 9,434 confirmed cases till Friday, of whom 14 have died and 6,106 patients have been cured of the disease. The rest are under treatment.

    Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Assam CM Shri Sarbananda SonowalJi and reviewed the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in parts of the state." In his tweet, Sonowal said the PM enquired about issues including floods and fight against COVID-19. "He assured all necessary support from the Centre," the chief minister said.

