    PM should dissuade Urjit Patel from leaving: Subramanian Swamy

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissuade RBI Governor Urjit Patel from leaving, saying his resignation would be wrong for the government, economy and the institution at this time.

    BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

    The prime minister has to persuade Patel that he cannot leave in larger public interest, he said.

    "His resignation at this time would be wrong for the government, economy and the RBI. The prime minister should call him and find out what could be the personal reasons and dissuade him from leaving. This is what I think the PM should do," Swamy said.

    [We have to stop BJP's assault on our institutions: Rahul Gandhi on Urjit Patel's resignation]

    Asked about his differences with the Finance Ministry, Swamy said it always happens whenever an "independent, non-rubber stamp" RBI governor is there.

