PM's call for 'Janta curfew' need of hour: HM Amit Shah

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Mar 21: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'Janta' curfew on Sunday as the need of the hour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked everyone in the country to support it and encourage others to join the movement to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

    In a series of tweets, Shah also asked all citizens to express gratitude to those who are working round the clock to keep the country safe and healthy amid the pandemic.

    "Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's appeal for a Janta Curfew is need of the hour. As #IndiaFightsCorona, let us do our bit to defeat COVID-19. Stay indoors on 22 March from 7am to 9pm. Encourage your friends and relatives too. This is our movement, we will win, together!," he said.

    Shah also said no one should forget to show support and gratitude on Sunday at 5 pm for the people who have been constantly working to keep the country safe and healthy.

    "Come out in your balconies with your family and cheer for them! Your applause can make a big difference!," he said.

    The Prime Minister on Thursday called for 'Jant'a curfew on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

    He also said that at 5 pm on March 22, we should thank people like doctors, medical personnel, cleaning staff, for their service during the coronavirus outbreak.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 18:35 [IST]
    X