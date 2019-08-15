  • search
    PM's 73rd Independence Day speech his second-longest; Which one was Modi's longest?

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech on Thursday was one of the longest from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    His sixth consecutive Independence Day speech on Thursday was nearly 95-minute long. His longest Independence Day speech was the one in 2016, when he spoke for nearly 96 minutes, according to data available in public domain.

    [Key take-aways from Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech]

    Last year he spoke for nearly 80 minutes. In 2017, the duration of the speech was of 56 minutes and in 2015, it was 86 minutes.

    In his first Independence Day speech as a prime minister in 2014, Modi had spoken for nearly 65 minutes.

