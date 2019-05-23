PM responds to Imran Khan's tweet, says always 'given primacy to peace and development'

  • search
    New Delhi, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came back to power with a resounding win, responded to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's congratulatory tweet and said "I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region."

    PM responds to Imran Khans tweet, says always given primacy to peace and development

    Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his electoral triumph and expressed desire to work with him for peace and prosperity in the region.

    Imran Khan congratulates Modi on BJP's overwhelming win

    The results of India's general elections are very significant for Pakistan as the formation of the next government in New Delhi will determine the course of Indo-Pakistan ties, which were pushed to a new low after the Pulwama terror attack. In April, Khan said he believed there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 23:10 [IST]
