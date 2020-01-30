  • search
    PM, Prez pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 72nd death anniversary

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The nation on Thursday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 72th death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of Nation.

    President Kovind, PM Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former prime minister Manmohan Singh offered floral tributes at Gandhi's memorial Rajghat where an interfaith prayer was held.

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal were among those who paid homage to the Mahatma at Rajghat.

    He is much higher than that: SC on petition seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi

    Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs - Admiral Sunil Lanba, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and General Manoj Mukund Naravane were also present.

    Read more about:

    mahatma gandhi homage narendra modi rajghat

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 11:56 [IST]
