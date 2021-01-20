PM to release financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP

PM pays homage to Guru Gobind Singh on his ''Parkash Purab''

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary and said the 10th Sikh Guru''s life was devoted to create a just and inclusive society.

"I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just and inclusive society," Modi said in a tweet on the occasion of the 354th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru.

Guru Gobind Singh was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles, he said.

"We also recall his courage and sacrifices," the prime minister said and tagged a video of his address in the past highlighting Guru Gobind Singh''s efforts for creating an inclusive society and his valour.

"The Guru Sahibs have a special Kripa on me that the 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji took place during the tenure of our Government. I recall the grand celebrations in Patna, where I also had the opportunity to go and pay my respects," Modi said.

He also tweeted his messages in Punjabi.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher.