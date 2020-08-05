YouTube
    Ayodhya (UP), Aug 05: Ahead of the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple here.

    Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the prime minister arrived at the temple dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta. Modi was gifted a headgear by the chief priest of the temple.

    After spending some time at the temple, he headed to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will subsequently perform 'bhoomi poojan' there.

      On the significance of visiting Hanuman temple first, Hanuman Garhi Mahant Raju Das said that according to legends, it is believed that no work is complete without the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Seventy-six steps lead to Hanuman Garhi which is one of the most popular Hanuman temples in North India.

      The shrine houses Hanuman's mother, Anjani, with a young Hanuman sitting on her lap. About this temple, the Mahant said, "When Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after conquering Ravana, he gave this place to Hanuman ji to live, so its called Hanuman Garhi or Hanuman Kot. From here, it is believed that Lord Hanuman used to protect Ramkot."

