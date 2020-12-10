PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building today

As COVID-19 cases rise, winter-budget sessions of Parliament likely to be clubbed

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building on Thursday at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of various countries.

Modi will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

Some chief ministers and governors will also attend the event virtually.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla had earlier said, "The existing temple of democracy is completing 100 years... It is a matter of pride for our countrymen that the new one will be built by our own people as a prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

"The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of Independence (2022), Parliament session will be held in the new building," he said.

The existing Parliament building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Birla said.

The existing building is a British-era structure, designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker who were responsible for planning and construction of New Delhi.

The foundation stone of the existing Parliament House was laid on February 12, 1921 and the construction took six years and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time. The opening ceremony was performed on January 18, 1927 by the then Governor-General of India, Lord Irwin.

Schedule: Foundation stone laying ceremony begins at: 12:55pm.

Bhoomi Poojan and Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony: 1 pm

Sarva Dharma Prarthana: 1:30pm

PM's speech: 2:15pm.