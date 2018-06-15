PM Narendra Modi speaks on success of Digital India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with beneficiaries of his flagship Digital India scheme via the NaMo App. This was his fourth such outreach programme with beneficiaries of government schemes through video conferencing.

Interacting with beneficiaries of the various Digital India efforts, Modi said the initiative was launched with an objective of bringing benefits of technology to people, especially in rural areas. Technology has helped book railway tickets and pay bills online, bringing great convenience, Modi said.

"We ensured that the advantages of technology are not restricted to a select few but are there for all sections of society. We strengthened the network of CSCs," Modi said. The initiative is creating a group of village level entrepreneurs, he added.

"Due to technology railway tickets can be booked online, bills can be paid online...all this brings great convenience. We ensured that the advantages of technology are not restricted to a select few but to are there for all sections of society," he said.

"The network of about three lakh Common Service Centres, which act as access points for delivery of digital services, have bolstered employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, thus empowering citizens," he further said.

Addressing the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), who run these centres, via video conferencing, Modi said Digital India was launched with an aim to connect India's villages and youth. Over the last four years it has brought a slew of services to the doorsteps of the common man, he said.

"Every aspect of digital empowerment has been worked on, from rolling out fibre optics in villages, to digital literacy," Modi said. Some of the beneficiaries narrated their experience of Digital India.

Jitender Solanki from Gautam Budh Nagar stated that after his village got internet access, children are availing online coaching. Also, digital literacy is rising and pension-related issues for elderly are now getting resolved through technology.

Modi asked the beneficiaries to press traders and shopkeepers to install 'Bhim' app to facilitate paying for goods and services digitally.

The Digital India programme is a flagship programme of the Modi government with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society.

The PM has already interacted beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through video conferencing.

On June 5, the prime minister interacted with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries from across the country and harped on the fact that the government was working to free the housing sector of corruption and middlemen to ensure people got their own houses without any trouble.

The PM put a deadline of 2025 to eradicate India of tuberculosis even as he said that access to medicines was a big concern for the poor when he interacted with the beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMJAY)'- a government initiative that provides medicines at affordable prices - on June 7.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day