PM Narendra Modi movie, a hagiography more than biography, EC panel tells SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aprr 24: The Election Commission (EC) has said that releasing the Narendra Modi biopic would tilt the electoral balance of the particular political party.

The EC it may be recalled had set up a committee to watch the film and submitted its report to a Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. The Bench had directed the EC to submit its report after a petition had challenged the poll panel's decision to ban the film for now.

"The Committee is of the considered view that the public screening of the movie, PM Narendra Modi during the period of the model code of conduct will tilt the electoral balance of the political party. Hence the screening of the movie should not be allowed till the late date of the poll on May 19 in the ongoing elections," the EC appointed committee also said.

The committee further added that the eulogising of the character Narendra Modi is very clear right through the movie. More than a biography, it is a hagiography. There are several scenes depicting a major opposition party as corrupt and showing them in poor light. Their leaders have been depicted in such a manner that their identification is clear and obvious to the viewers, the committee further added.