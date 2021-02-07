Nobody can replace me as far as I have PM Modi, Amit Shah's support: Yediyurappa on leadership change in State

SC heard the most number of cases through video conferencing during COVID: PM Modi

PM Modi reviews flood situation in Uttarakhand, says nation prays for everyone's safety there

Modi wants one medical college, tech institute in each state to teach in mother tongue

PM Narendra Modi launches 'Asom Mala' programme in Assam

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 'Asom Mala' programme in Sonitpur district of Assam where he also addressed public meetings.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said,''Assam is playing a major role as the northeast is moving towards new heights. Today, Ayushman Bharat has benefitted more than 1.25 crore people of Assam.''

He said,''Several health and wellness centres are being opened in each corner of Assam. More than 55 lakh people of Assam have been benefitted by these centres.''

Major IPS reshuffle: West Bengal govt appoints Soumen Mitra as new chief of Kolkata Police

'Asom Mala', aimed at helping improve state highways and major district roads network in the state.

"The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the Road Asset Management System (ROMS)," stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister will also visit West Bengal later today, where he will dedicate to the nation and also lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects at Haldia.

In Bengal, Modi will inaugurate an LPG import terminal built by the state-run BPCL that has been constructed at an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per annum.

He will also dedicate to the nation the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project. It marks an important milestone towards achieving 'one nation, one gas grid' project of the government, the PMO said.