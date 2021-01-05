PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, via video conferencing

YouTube
    PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, via video conferencing; says, "It is an honour to dedicate the 450-km pipeline to the nation. This is an important day for India, especially for people of Karnataka and Kerala."

    The event maredk an important milestone towards the creation of 'one nation, one gas grid', the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday

    The 450-km-long pipeline has been built by Gail (India) Ltd.

    It has transportation capacity of 12 million metric standard cubic metres per day and will carry natural gas from the liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in Kochi to Mangaluru, passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, the PMO noted

    The total cost of the project was about Rs 3,000 crore and its construction created over 12 lakh man-days of employment

    The pipeline will supply environment friendly and affordable fuel in the form of piped natural gas (PNG) to households and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transportation sector

    It will also supply natural gas to commercial and industrial units across the districts along the pipeline, the statement said, adding that the consumption of cleaner fuel will help in improving air quality by curbing air pollution

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 11:35 [IST]
