PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 105th Indian Science Congress in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 105th Indian Science Congress at Manipur University on Friday.

He is also scheduled to lay down the foundation stones of different projects at Luwangpokpa Multi Sports Complex at Luwangshangbam and Mary Koms Boxing Academy in Imphal West district.

The Vice-chancellor of Manipur University, Prof Adya Prasad Pandey told reporters that the Science Congress will be held for the first time in the state and will be attended by some 5000 delegates comprising of scientists, scholars and corporate officials from different parts of the country and other countries.

Nobel Laureates Prof Muhammad Yunus, Prof Hiroshi Amano will also attend the event, he added.

Security measures across Manipur has been tightened in view of Modi's visit.

Dalai Lama to skip the event

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama will not attend the Indian Science Congress, a conference organiser said on Monday.

The Nobel Laureate's decision not to attend the congress assumes significance in view of the cancellation of a recent event in New Delhi.

OneIndia News

