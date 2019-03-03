PM Narendra Modi in Amethi today for the first time since 2014

India

oi-Deepika S

Amethi, Mar 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Amethi to set the ball rolling for various projects worth Rs 11, 856.47 crore in the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

During his visit, the PM will unveil several other development projects for Amethi and the region, a statement from his office said. At Kauhar in Amethi, the PM will dedicate the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Limited to the nation.

The Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between India's Ordnance factory and a Russian firm. It will produce the last series of Kalashnikov rifles in the Korwa Ordnance Factory.

Also Read | All eyes on Sankalp rally, as PM Modi, Nitish Kumar come together after 9 years

The PM will unveil several development projects in power generation, education, health and manufacturing sectors. These projects will directly benefit the Amethi region, the statement said.

Modi will also address a public gathering at Kauhar.