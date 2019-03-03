  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Narendra Modi in Amethi today for the first time since 2014

    By
    |

    Amethi, Mar 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Amethi to set the ball rolling for various projects worth Rs 11, 856.47 crore in the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    During his visit, the PM will unveil several other development projects for Amethi and the region, a statement from his office said. At Kauhar in Amethi, the PM will dedicate the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Limited to the nation.

    PM Narendra Modi in Amethi today for the first time since 2014
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between India's Ordnance factory and a Russian firm. It will produce the last series of Kalashnikov rifles in the Korwa Ordnance Factory.

    Also Read | All eyes on Sankalp rally, as PM Modi, Nitish Kumar come together after 9 years

    The PM will unveil several development projects in power generation, education, health and manufacturing sectors. These projects will directly benefit the Amethi region, the statement said.

    Modi will also address a public gathering at Kauhar.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi amethi rahul gandhi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue