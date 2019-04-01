  • search
    'Even Sharad Pawar knows which way the wind is blowing', says PM in Maharashtra's Wardha

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Wardha on Monday to campaign for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidates in Vidarbha region.

    PM Narendra Modi to address poll rally in Maharashtras Wardha
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The candidates include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur) and Hansraj Ahir (Chandrapur), Krupal Tumane (Ramtek), Ramdas Tadas (Wardha), Ashok Nete (Gadchiroli), Bhavana Gawali (Yavatmal-Washim), Anand Adsul (Amravati), Sanjay Dhotre (Akola), Sunil Mendhe (Bhandara-Gondia) and Pratap Jadhao (Buldhana).

    EkHiChowkidarChorHai: The Congress retort to Prime Minister Modi

    While addressing a rally in Wardha, Modi said,"Congress is insulting the chowkidaars. When I become the chowkidaar of toilets I will also become the chowkidaar of all the mothers and sisters of this country," he says referring to Congress leader Kamal Nath's earlier jibe.

    Taking a swipe at the NCP- Congress alliance in the state Modi says,"Sharad Pawar knows which way the wind is blowing." "NCP is even having trouble in their seat-share arrangement. The NCP-Congress alliance here is like Kumbhkaran which sleeps on for six months," he said.

    ''They (Congress) are those who implement schemes to take money for themselves, Modi says on Congress' NYAY scheme,'' he further said.

    Modi is also scheduled to address another public meeting in Gondia on April 3.

    Seven constituencies in Vidarbha are going to polls on April 11 while the remaining three will have polling on April 18.

