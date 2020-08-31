PM Moid, President Kovind extend Onam greetings

New Delhi, Aug 31: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Onam calling it a 'symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop'.

The President urged everyone to take care of people belonging to the weaker sections of society and follow guidelines to contain coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said, "Onam greetings to everyone! The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop. Let us take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and follow guidelines to contain COVID-19."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted people on Onam, hoping that the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone.

"On this Onam, let us remind ourselves of the values of honesty, integrity, compassion, selflessness & sacrifice which the great king Mahabali espoused," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished on the occasion of Onam and said this is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony.

"Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health," PM Modi tweeted.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam.