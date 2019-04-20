PM Modi's wife left him because 'his face not good': Karnataka minister's atrocious remark

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Apr 20: The atrocious remarks being made by politicians hit a new low today with Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife left him because "is face was not good."

This comes days after former BJP MLA from Karnataka Raju Kage saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "fair and handsome" while H D Kumaraswamy would remain a "black buffalo" even if he takes bath 100 times in a day.

PM Modi 'fair and handsome', HDK will 'remain a black buffalo': former BJP MLA's shocker

"Shivakumar Udasi is a two time BJP MP. He is going around saying 'don't vote look at my face, look at Modi's face and cast your vote'. You must talk about your achievements but instead if you say look at Modi's face and vote, is it possible?" news agency ANI quoted Khan as saying.

"He (Modi) had one wife and she left him because his face was not good. Should people vote for this face?" Khan further reportedly said.

Karnataka minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan: He (Modi) had one wife and she left him because his face was not good. Should people vote for this face? https://t.co/dbKVkVOJli — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019

A few days ago, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had said that the media shows only Prime Minister Modi as he gets the "makeup" done before appearing in front of the camera. Karnataka Chief Minister had said that Prime Minister Modi's face glows because he "applies wax and make-up".

HDK's weird logic: 'Modi uses make up that's why looks good on camera'

Modi wakes up every morning, applies makeup or wax to get a shine on his face and sits in front of cameras. But we take bath once in the morning and wash our face only the next day. Our faces do not look good on cameras. That is why even media shows only Modi," Kumaraswamy had said.

During the Gujarat assembly elections in 2017, Alpesh Thakor had attribute Narendra Modi's "fair" complexion to imported mushrooms. Thakore had alleged that Prime Minister Modi disliked Gujarati food and was fond of Taiwanese mushrooms which cost Rs 80,000 per piece. "He was dark like me but he became fair because of imported mushrooms," Thakore had reportedly said.