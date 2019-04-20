  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi's wife left him because 'his face not good': Karnataka minister's atrocious remark

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 20: The atrocious remarks being made by politicians hit a new low today with Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife left him because "is face was not good."

    File photo of BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan
    File photo of B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

    This comes days after former BJP MLA from Karnataka Raju Kage saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "fair and handsome" while H D Kumaraswamy would remain a "black buffalo" even if he takes bath 100 times in a day.

    PM Modi 'fair and handsome', HDK will 'remain a black buffalo': former BJP MLA's shocker

    "Shivakumar Udasi is a two time BJP MP. He is going around saying 'don't vote look at my face, look at Modi's face and cast your vote'. You must talk about your achievements but instead if you say look at Modi's face and vote, is it possible?" news agency ANI quoted Khan as saying.

    "He (Modi) had one wife and she left him because his face was not good. Should people vote for this face?" Khan further reportedly said.

    A few days ago, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had said that the media shows only Prime Minister Modi as he gets the "makeup" done before appearing in front of the camera. Karnataka Chief Minister had said that Prime Minister Modi's face glows because he "applies wax and make-up".

    HDK's weird logic: 'Modi uses make up that's why looks good on camera'

    Modi wakes up every morning, applies makeup or wax to get a shine on his face and sits in front of cameras. But we take bath once in the morning and wash our face only the next day. Our faces do not look good on cameras. That is why even media shows only Modi," Kumaraswamy had said.

    During the Gujarat assembly elections in 2017, Alpesh Thakor had attribute Narendra Modi's "fair" complexion to imported mushrooms. Thakore had alleged that Prime Minister Modi disliked Gujarati food and was fond of Taiwanese mushrooms which cost Rs 80,000 per piece. "He was dark like me but he became fair because of imported mushrooms," Thakore had reportedly said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi karnataka remarks

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue