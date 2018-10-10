PM Modi's war cry to party workers ahead of 2019 elections

New Delhi, Oct 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with booth-level workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Raipur, Mysore, Damoh, Karauli-Dholpur and Agra.

"I am fortunate that on the first day of Navratri, I have gotten the opportunity to interact with party workers, the PM said.

"We are doing social service, we have to continue doing it despite all the oppositions. For us, winning an election is not about defeating rivals, it is about serving people," the PM said.

"Our conversation motivates all of us to work towards the development of the society," he added.

"When foreign guests come to India, I take them for ganga aarti or a ride in the metro. It is my India and I am proud of our roots. When foreigners come to india, they get to know about our cultures. You must have noticed, a lot of our antique sculptures that were stolen are being brought back," Modi further said.

"It is unfortunate that the people sitting in power earlier felt ashamed of our culture. It was believed that India is a land of snake charmers and those people encouraged such beliefs," he added.

"When you try and connect everything to elections, like unveiling the statue of Sir Chhotu Ram or Swachh Bharat Mission, it reduces the importance of the moment," the prime minister said.

Attacking the congress Modi said "You know why people voted Congress out of power? Congress did nothing but handed out lollypops to people of India. When Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji established three stated, he took everyone in confidence but they (Congress) created divide among people speaking the same language for Telangana."

"Mahagathbandhan is a failed idea. These parties constantly bicker with each other but come together when there's an opportunity to form government like we saw in Karnataka. Similar efforts are underway in UP and MP. BJP workers need to make people aware of the background of these leaders, he said.