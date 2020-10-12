PM Modi's virtual address to West Bengal during Durga Puja on the table

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Oct 12: This year's Durga Puja will be the last one to celebrate before the West Bengal state elections. It can be seen that political leaders are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the people of Bengal during the largest festival that is celebrated across the state over five days.

Trinamool Congress, the ruling government has already announced Rs 50,000 dole for puja committees this year, the highest so far. Along with a series of other benefits such as tax exemption, a 50 per cent discount on electricity and no fire fee either. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced dole for 'Sanatan dharma' priests in the state and free housing for them too.

Uttar Pradesh govt issues new guidelines; No festival-related activities in containment zones

While the TMC is making sure of things going on, West Bengal BJP is not far behind. The state BJP is now banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources in BJP have conformed that PM Modi is likely to virtually address the people of Bengal on 'Maha-shoshti' the auspicious day when Durga Puja begins with 'devi baran'.

However, there is no official statement from the Prime Minister's Office. If all goes well, the Bengal BJP will try to put together a cultural event amidst the festivities that close to every Bengalis heart.

Coronavirus: India records 73,272 fresh COVID-19 cases; India's tally reaches 6.97 million

Recently, BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya arrived in Kolkata to lead a rally against the Mamata Government that led to violence, a political blame game that still continues and controversy over social media videos.

Such was the aggression from the BJP that member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, also claimed he would move breach of privilege motion against the police officers stationed in Kolkata. The stage is being set for the battle over West Bengal.