PM Modi’s swearing-in-ceremony LIVE: India gets set to witness biggest event since independence
By Anuj Cariappa
New Delhi, May 30: A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the city on Thursday, with deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.
Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said. "Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.
Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Thursday. While Modi would take oath on May 30, it is yet not clear who would be part of the council of ministers of ministers or the Cabinet.
On the eve of his swearing-in for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a marathon meeting with BJP president Amit Shah as he gave final touches to the shape of his government, which is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions.
May 30, 2019 8:59 AM
The focus will also be on whether Arun Jaitley will be given the Ministry of Finance despite his request that he be kept from a ministerial berth.
May 30, 2019 8:40 AM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony today.
May 30, 2019 8:35 AM
Navneet Kaur Rana, Member of Parliament from Amravati, Maharashtra arrives in Delhi for swearing-in: "I am excited to take part in PM Modi's oath ceremony. A number of youngsters have been elected this time, they will bring with them a new vision."
May 30, 2019 8:30 AM
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on May 30 (Thursday), CMO officials have confirmed.
May 30, 2019 8:28 AM
The Shiv Sena has confirmed that Arvind Sawant, its MP from Mumbai South will be part of the Union Cabinet.
May 30, 2019 8:25 AM
This will be the sixth time a prime minister takes oath on the forecourt instead of Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall.
May 30, 2019 8:20 AM
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, besides former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, reported PTI.
May 30, 2019 8:16 AM
For PM's swearing-in, a record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony.
May 30, 2019 8:03 AM
Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale received Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering. He is in Delhi to attend the swearing-in-ceremonyt
May 30, 2019 7:45 AM
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also present. pic.twitter.com/Pr4Vs5XLQQ
Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial. He was accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.
May 30, 2019 7:25 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
May 30, 2019 7:21 AM
Delhi has turned into a fortress ahead of Modi’s swearing-in-ceremony. A host of dignioare set to attend the function.
May 30, 2019 7:19 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
May 30, 2019 7:18 AM
May 30, 2019 7:18 AM
NDA ally JD(U) is likely to get two portfolios in the Narendra Modi led government. The party is expected to get one Cabinet rank and a minister for state.
May 30, 2019 7:18 AM
If Shah joins the Modi cabinet, he is likely to get one of the four major portfolios
- finance, home, defence or external affairs. The BJP has refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, with its leaders insisting that it is the Prime Minister's prerogative.
May 30, 2019 7:18 AM
Lok Janshakti Party will be represented by its president Ram Vilas Paswan. The LJP had passed a resolution naming him as the representative in the government.
May 30, 2019 7:18 AM
The Shiv Sena has confirmed that Arvind Sawant, its MP from Mumbai South will be part of the Union Cabinet. He will replace Anant Geete, who had lost the elections from the Raigad seat.
May 30, 2019 7:18 AM
Sukhbir Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal is likely to replace his wife Harsimrat Kaul. Another MP to feature once again in the government is Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal (S).
May 30, 2019 7:16 AM
Narendra Modi will pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Atal Smriti ahead of his swearing-in-ceremony. The BJP’s Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah and Giriraj Singh among others too would pay tribute.
May 30, 2019 7:16 AM
Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius has arrived at Delhi. He will attend the swearing-in-ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister later today.
May 30, 2019 2:28 AM
A Times Now report suggests that RS Prasad and Prakash Javadekar could be among those who take oath tomorrow.
May 30, 2019 1:20 AM
Reports say that Amit Shah is keen to hold on to the post of BJP president.
May 30, 2019 1:19 AM
On the eve of his swearing-in for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a marathon meeting with BJP president Amit Shah as he gave final touches to the shape of his government, which is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's decision to opt out on health grounds has fuelled speculation about who will get the coveted portfolio with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who filled in for Jaitley and presented the populist pre-election budget, being seen as a key contender. There is also a buzz about Shah, who has been elected to Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and is a key architect of his party's landslide win, joining the government. If Shah joins the Modi cabinet, he is likely to get one of the four major portfolios; finance, home, defence or external affairs.
