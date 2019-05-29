PM Modi’s swearing-in-ceremony LIVE: Delhi turns into a fortress as host of dignitaries arrive

India

By Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 30: A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the city on Thursday, with deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.

Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said. "Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.

Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Thursday. While Modi would take oath on May 30, it is yet not clear who would be part of the council of ministers of ministers or the Cabinet.

On the eve of his swearing-in for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a marathon meeting with BJP president Amit Shah as he gave final touches to the shape of his government, which is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions.

Who will be part of the Modi Cabinet. Stay tuned for all the updates:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony today. Navneet Kaur Rana, Member of Parliament from Amravati, Maharashtra arrives in Delhi for swearing-in: "I am excited to take part in PM Modi's oath ceremony. A number of youngsters have been elected this time, they will bring with them a new vision." Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on May 30 (Thursday), CMO officials have confirmed. The Shiv Sena has confirmed that Arvind Sawant, its MP from Mumbai South will be part of the Union Cabinet. This will be the sixth time a prime minister takes oath on the forecourt instead of Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, besides former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, reported PTI. For PM's swearing-in, a record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony. Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale received Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering. He is in Delhi to attend the swearing-in-ceremonyt #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also present. pic.twitter.com/Pr4Vs5XLQQ — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019 Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial. He was accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Delhi has turned into a fortress ahead of Modi’s swearing-in-ceremony. A host of dignioare set to attend the function. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a marathon meeting with BJP president Amit Shah as he gave final touches to the shape of his government, which is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions. NDA ally JD(U) is likely to get two portfolios in the Narendra Modi led government. The party is expected to get one Cabinet rank and a minister for state. If Shah joins the Modi cabinet, he is likely to get one of the four major portfolios - finance, home, defence or external affairs. The BJP has refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, with its leaders insisting that it is the Prime Minister's prerogative. Lok Janshakti Party will be represented by its president Ram Vilas Paswan. The LJP had passed a resolution naming him as the representative in the government. The Shiv Sena has confirmed that Arvind Sawant, its MP from Mumbai South will be part of the Union Cabinet. He will replace Anant Geete, who had lost the elections from the Raigad seat. Sukhbir Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal is likely to replace his wife Harsimrat Kaul. Another MP to feature once again in the government is Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal (S). Narendra Modi will pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Atal Smriti ahead of his swearing-in-ceremony. The BJP’s Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah and Giriraj Singh among others too would pay tribute. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius has arrived at Delhi. He will attend the swearing-in-ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister later today. A Times Now report suggests that RS Prasad and Prakash Javadekar could be among those who take oath tomorrow. Reports say that Amit Shah is keen to hold on to the post of BJP president. On the eve of his swearing-in for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a marathon meeting with BJP president Amit Shah as he gave final touches to the shape of his government, which is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's decision to opt out on health grounds has fuelled speculation about who will get the coveted portfolio with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who filled in for Jaitley and presented the populist pre-election budget, being seen as a key contender. There is also a buzz about Shah, who has been elected to Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and is a key architect of his party's landslide win, joining the government. If Shah joins the Modi cabinet, he is likely to get one of the four major portfolios; finance, home, defence or external affairs.