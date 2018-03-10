PM Modi's rakhi sister Sharbati Devi passes away at 103

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rakhi sister Sharbati Devi passed away in Dhanbad on Saturday. Her funeral will take place on 11th March, Sunday.

The 103-year-old, who had lost her brother 50-years-ago, had a desire to celebrate the festival with the prime minister because she missed her deceased brother.

She was invited by the prime minister himself to tie a rakhi on his wrist on the festival in last August.

Her son had written a letter to PM Modi last year expressing her wish. Sharbati beamed with pleasure when PM Modi had obliged her along with several school girls to mark the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Born in pre-partition era, Sharbati married Dhanraj Agarwal and had nine children with him. She leaves behind four sons - Ramavtaar Agarwal, Rajendra Agarwal, Mohan Agarwal and Mahendra Agarwal, and three daughters - Lakshmi Devi, Ramkali Devi and Sharda Devi.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.