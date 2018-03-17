'PM Modi's promises are nothing but drama,' says Sonia Gandhi in plenary session

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday hit out incumbent BJP government, saying promises of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and 'Na khaaoonga na khaane doonga' by the current government is nothing but 'drama' and their tactic to get votes. Sonia Gandhi was addressing party workers in 84th plenary session.

At the oust set, Sonia Gandhi congratulated Rahul Gandhi for taking up responsibility at a very challenging time.

In her speech, she said, "The promises of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and 'Na khaaoonga na khaane doona' by the current govt is nothing but 'drama' and their tactic to get votes."

"The party's victory will be the nation's victory, it will be the victory for each one of us. Congress is not a political term, it is a movement," she said.

She stressed on strengthening the 'great party with which we have relations which go back in time'.

Sonia Gandhi recalled that 40 years back Indira's Ji's stunning victory in Chikmagalur turned around Indian politics. Also, she urged that 'the party must give a similar performance'.

On her decision to join Indian politics, Sonia Gandhi said, "You all know how due to circumstances I entered the public sphere but when I realized that the party is weakening, keeping in mind sentiments of Congressmen, I entered the political arena."

She lauded former PM Manmohan Singh's governance for the highest economic growth during his regime.

"Today I am saddened to see that Modi govt is weakening and ignoring the schemes and programs (implemented during UPA). In last 4 years, this arrogant govt has left no stone unturned to destroy Congress. But Congress has never cowered down and it will never cower down," she said.

"We are exposing fraud and corruption by PM Modi and the people with him, using proof," she said.

Talking about non-BJP parties coming together, she said, " Wherever there is a non-Congress government, our friends are taking a stand against anarchy and violence there and continuing with their work, braving all of it. It is Congress Party which takes stand against injustice and raises it voice against it."

"It is the beginning of a new chapter, the challenges we are facing are not usual ones. We need to make an India free of corruption and vendetta, under President Rahul Gandhi, let us pledge that we will make all efforts to do this," she said in her final remark.

The strength of the Congress party lies in our inspiring legacy and our promising future. #CongressPlenary #ChangeIsNow pic.twitter.com/e5U3nTRkUD — Congress (@INCIndia) March 17, 2018

