  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PM Modi’s PRO Jagdish Thakkar passes away

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Jagdish Thakkar, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) in the PMO passed away on Monday. He had previously worked with various Chief Ministers of Gujarat.

    PM Modi’s PRO Jagdish Thakkar passes away
    PM Narendra Modi met the family of late Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO and expressed condolences on his demise. Courtesy: PMO

    PM Narendra Modi met the family of late Jagdish Thakkar and expressed condolences. PM Modi tweeted, " Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO. Jagdishbhai was a veteran journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for years, both in Gujarat and in Delhi. He was known for his simplicity and warm-hearted nature."

    Thakkar distinguished himself as a veteran journalist. He worked as PRO in Gujarat CMO for almost three decades. He moved to PMO after then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi became PM in 2014. He began his career as a journalist at a local daily in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. He later joined the information office of the Gujarat government in the late 1970s and was posted in the chief minister's office under Congress' Amarsinh Chaudhari in 1985.

    Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai remembered Jagdish Thakkar as affable PRO in the PMO and the man who loved Cricket more than politics.

    Sardesai tweeted, "Jagdish Thakkar, the affable PRO in the PMO, has passed away.. knew him from his Gujarat CMO days.. we had one thing in common: we loved cricket more than politics! RIP."

    Read more about:

    narendra modi pro

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue