Home News India PM Modi’s PRO Jagdish Thakkar passes away

PM Modi’s PRO Jagdish Thakkar passes away

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 10: Jagdish Thakkar, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) in the PMO passed away on Monday. He had previously worked with various Chief Ministers of Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi met the family of late Jagdish Thakkar and expressed condolences. PM Modi tweeted, " Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO. Jagdishbhai was a veteran journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for years, both in Gujarat and in Delhi. He was known for his simplicity and warm-hearted nature."

Thakkar distinguished himself as a veteran journalist. He worked as PRO in Gujarat CMO for almost three decades. He moved to PMO after then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi became PM in 2014. He began his career as a journalist at a local daily in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. He later joined the information office of the Gujarat government in the late 1970s and was posted in the chief minister's office under Congress' Amarsinh Chaudhari in 1985.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai remembered Jagdish Thakkar as affable PRO in the PMO and the man who loved Cricket more than politics.

Sardesai tweeted, "Jagdish Thakkar, the affable PRO in the PMO, has passed away.. knew him from his Gujarat CMO days.. we had one thing in common: we loved cricket more than politics! RIP."

Jagdish Thakkar, the affable PRO in the PMO, has passed away.. knew him from his Gujarat CMO days.. we had one thing in common: we loved cricket more than politics! RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 10, 2018