'India will fight as one, win as one', says PM Modi in address to BJP workers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 28: Amid growing tension between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India won't stop at any cost. He made the statement while addressing BJP workers during "world's largest video-conference" 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'.

Addressing the party workers PM Modi said "India is grateful to all those who are protecting the nation. India will live as one, will work as one, will grow as one, will fight as one and will one as one."

"When the enemy tries to destabilise India, then one of their motives is to ensure that India's development is stalled. We must show that the nation will not stop. Our soldiers are defending our borders. We must also work like soldiers and continue our work. We must all continue working in the nation's development," he said.

"We have to be hardworking in all sectors. India is grateful to all those who are protecting the nation. It is because they are there, the nation can reach new levels of development," said PM Narendra Modi.

"On Feb 28, PM Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP karyakartas, volunteers and well wishers, spread across 15,000 locations, in what would be world's largest video conference," BJP president Amit Shah said in a tweet on Sunday.

Also Read | Indo-Pak LIVE: 3 chiefs, defence minister to meet shortly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the prime minister for engaging in political activities when an IAF personnel is missing in action with Pakistan jets.

In a tweet, Kejriwal wrote: "I would urge the PM to postpone this [Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot programme]. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely and to sternly deal with Pakistan."

The event "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot" comes in the midst of growing tension at the border and the capture of of an Indian Air Force pilot by Pakistan after an air combat that marked the worst escalation between the neighbours in decades. The exercise is part of the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.