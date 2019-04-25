PM Modi's mega roadshow, 'Ganga aarti' in Varanasi today

Varanasi, Apr 25: The temple town of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness high-pitched campaigning for Lok Sabha elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a massive roadshow in his parliamentary constituency today.

Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi tomorrow, i.e. on April 26, Friday. Leaders from top NDA partners and Union Ministers are expected to be in Varanasi for PM Narendra Modi's nomination on Friday. Home Minister Rajnath Singh Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Akali Dal's senior leader and former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and others will be present in Varanasi.

In 2014, Narendra Modi had defeated his closest rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Arvind Kejriwal by nearly three lakh votes and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would want him to repeat the success this time too. Voting in Varanasi is scheduled to be held in the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

The Prime Minister will land at Varanasi's Babatpur airport around 2 pm in the afternoon, before heading to the helipad at Banaras Hindu University and taking the car from there to Lanka, from where the roadshow will begin. PM Modi will first garland the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya at the location, before embarking on the roadshow.

The mega roadshow is expected to stretch over six kilometres, going from Lanka to Dashashwamedh Ghat via Godoliya.

The road show will begin at around 3 pm after the Prime Minister garlands the statue of Banaras Hindu University founder Madan Mohan Malaviya, according to the schedule available now. The procession will end at about 7 pm at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, the most prominent of Varanasi's ghats, where Modi will take part in the evening prayers.

