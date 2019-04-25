From grand roadshow to Ganga Aarti; Modi sends a strong message to opposition from Varanasi

  • search
    Varanasi, Apr 25: Around six lakh people thronged the streets of Varanasi to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday evening. Modi started the road show from the campus of the Benaras Hindu University after paying respects in front of a statue of Madan Mohan Malviya.

    After over two hours, PM Modi's roadshow culminated at Dashashwamedh Ghat where he offered prayers to the river Ganges and winesssed Ganga Aarti. Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey were also on tha dais with Modi on the banks of the Ganges

    PM Modis mega roadshow, Ganga aarti in Varanasi today
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo

    The prime minister, who was wearing a saffron kurta and scarf, was cheered by a massive crowd as his cavalcade passed through the Lanka and Assi areas of the city. The roadshow ended at the Dashashwamedh Ghat where Modi watched the Ganga aarti being performed. Before reaching Varanasi, Modi had tweeted: "After bumper rallies in Darbhanga and Banda, I am heading to beloved Kashi."

    "There are a series of programmes lined up, which would give me another excellent opportunity to interact with my sisters and brothers of Kashi. Har Har Mahadev!" he had tweeted. The show of strength takes place on a day the Congress ended all speculation about its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking on Modi in the city. The Congress has again fielded Ajay Rai from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. He had finished third in 2014.

    Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi tomorrow, i.e. on April 26, Friday. Leaders from top NDA partners and Union Ministers are expected to be in Varanasi for PM Narendra Modi's nomination on Friday. Home Minister Rajnath Singh Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Akali Dal's senior leader and former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and others will be present in Varanasi.

    Also Read | 'Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye': Modi's barb at opposition over PM candidate

    In 2014, Narendra Modi had defeated his closest rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Arvind Kejriwal by nearly three lakh votes and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would want him to repeat the success this time too. Voting in Varanasi is scheduled to be held in the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

    The Prime Minister will land at Varanasi's Babatpur airport around 2 pm in the afternoon, before heading to the helipad at Banaras Hindu University and taking the car from there to Lanka, from where the roadshow will begin. PM Modi will first garland the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya at the location, before embarking on the roadshow.

    The mega roadshow is expected to stretch over six kilometres, going from Lanka to Dashashwamedh Ghat via Godoliya.

    Also Read | Here's why Modi's mother gifted him this precious shawl

    The road show will begin at around 3 pm after the Prime Minister garlands the statue of Banaras Hindu University founder Madan Mohan Malaviya, according to the schedule available now. The procession will end at about 7 pm at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, the most prominent of Varanasi's ghats, where Modi will take part in the evening prayers.

    Varanasi Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Narendra Modi BJP Winner 5,81,022 56% 3,71,784
    Arvind Kejriwal AAAP Runner Up 2,09,238 20% 0
    2009
    Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi BJP Winner 2,03,122 31% 17,211
    Mukhtar Ansari BSP Runner Up 1,85,911 28% 0
    2004
    Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Winner 2,06,904 33% 57,436
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Runner Up 1,49,468 24% 0
    1999
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,11,955 34% 52,859
    Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Runner Up 1,59,096 25% 0
    1998
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,77,232 43% 1,51,946
    Deena Nath Singh Yadav CPM Runner Up 1,25,286 19% 0
    1996
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,50,991 45% 1,00,692
    Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,50,299 27% 0
    1991
    Sheesh Chandra Dixit BJP Winner 1,86,333 41% 40,439
    Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,45,894 32% 0
    1989
    Anil Shastri JD Winner 2,68,196 62% 1,71,603
    Shyam Lal Yadav INC Runner Up 96,593 22% 0
    1984
    Shyam Lal Yadava INC Winner 1,53,076 42% 94,430
    Udal CPI Runner Up 58,646 16% 0
    1980
    Kamalapati INC(I) Winner 1,29,063 37% 24,735
    Raj Narain JNP(S) Runner Up 1,04,328 30% 0
    1977
    Chandra Shekher BLD Winner 2,33,194 66% 1,71,854
    Raja Ram INC Runner Up 61,340 17% 0
    1971
    Raja Ram Shastri INC Winner 1,38,789 47% 85,848
    Kamla Prasad Singh BJS Runner Up 52,941 18% 0
    1967
    S. N. Singh CPM Winner 1,05,784 38% 18,167
    R. Singh INC Runner Up 87,617 31% 0
    1962
    Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,04,682 40% 45,907
    Raghuvira JS Runner Up 58,775 22% 0
    1957
    Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,31,087 54% 71,926
    Sheomangal Ram IND Runner Up 59,161 25% 0
    + More Details

    Read more about:

    narendra modi varanasi lok sabha elections 2019

