    PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat back on air tomorrow

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' from June 30.

    On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Confident of his return, PM Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May.

    The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate and PM Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on May 30.

    G20 Summit: PM Modi meets Presidents of Indonesia, Brazil; talks focus on trade

    In his first term, PM Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014.

    While discontinuing the programme, PM Modi had said he was doing so keeping in mind healthy democratic traditions.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
