PM Modi’s Leh visit, a huge morale booster for soldiers and a stern message to China

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 03: The decision to visit Leh amidst the border stand off with China was taken during a meeting held last evening with National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval.

The NSA was overseeing the last minute details of the visit by the Prime Minister and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat.

On Friday morning, the PM along with General Rawat and Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane landed at Leh. They reviewed the preparedness of the tri-services amidst the stand off with China.

The Prime Minister during the visit will also address troops at Thiksey, near Leh. The visit would be a massive morale booster for the troops who have been guarding the border amidst the aggressive posturing by the Chinese.

The visit would also convey a strong message to China about both India's seriousness and preparedness. India has always maintained that it wants peace, but not at the cost of its territorial integrity.

The PM visited one of the forward locations in Nimu. He reached early this morning and interacted with the Army, IAF and ITBP personnel. The PM was also briefed by senior officers of the Army.

Located at 11,000 feet, this is one of the toughest terrains. It is surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

The Northern Army Commander was also present at the meeting and the PM was briefed by Lt. General Harinder Singh.

The CDS would take stock of the situation and understand the proposed de-escalation and disengagement process at the four stand off points. General Rawat will be briefed by XIV Corps Commander, Lt. General Harinder Singh. He will also take note of the requirements on the ground.

Both India and China have agreed to restart the pullback at Galwan Valley and Hot Springs.

It may be recalled that both sides had agreed on the pullback on June 2, but the process got derailed due to the violent brawl that took place on June 15. While both sides are in agreement, there has however been no disengagement on the ground, sources tell OneIndia. Both sides during the talks held on Tuesday emphasised that there was a need to pullback. The modalities are being worked out, the source cited above said.

The military commanders of both sides had met for the third time on June 30 and the meeting went on late into the night. Sources tell OneIndia that both sides will find ways to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution to ensure peace along the Line of Actual Control.

Both sides discussed specifics of disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control.