PM Modi's latest online campaign #MainBhiChowkidar tops Twitter trend

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 16: Ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" campaign, which soon became Twitter's top worldwide trend.

The PM posted a video on his Twitter handle, which showed a diverse line-up of Indian citizens proud to be the chowkidars of their own homes, and ultimately, of the country. Accompanying the video was a message: "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying - #MainBhiChowkidar".

In the two hours since it was posted, the video had already garnered 50,000 likes and 19,000 retweets on the micro-blogging website.

Also Read PM Modi kickstarts BJP campaign with 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge; Rahul calls it 'defensive'

The campaign targeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who raised his pitch against the Modi government with frequent attacks and criticism over the Rafale deal, through the slogan "Chowkidar Chor Hai (watchman is a thief)".

Senior BJP leaders took to Twitter to endorse the campaign with vigour by posting the video and a message saying, "I am proud to join #MainBhiChowkidar movement. As a citizen who loves India, I shall do my best to defeat corruption, dirt, poverty & terrorism and help create a New India which is strong, secure & prosperous."

I am proud to join #MainBhiChowkidar movement. As a citizen who loves India, I shall do my best to defeat corruption, dirt, poverty & terrorism and help create a New India which is strong, secure & prosperous. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 16, 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted a rhyme in Hindi and hit out at the opposition, saying "They'll point fingers at you, keep repeating lies. But we know what the truth is, how will they instigate us?"

I am proud to join #MainBhiChowkidar movement. As a citizen who loves India, I shall do my best to defeat corruption, dirt, poverty & terrorism and help create a New India which is strong, secure & prosperous. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 16, 2019