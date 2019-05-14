PM Modi's govt sinking ship, even RSS has deserted it: Mayawati

India

Deepika S

New Delhi, May 14: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called his government a "sinking ship" as the Lok Sabha elections 2019 entered the last lap with phase 7 voting scheduled on May 19.

"The boat of Narendra Modi government is sinking, and everyone knows this. The biggest example of of this is that the RSS is also deserting them (Modi government). I cannot spot them (RSS workes) anywhere in the election doing hard work (for the BJP) with their 'jholaa' (bags) thanks to the non-fulfilment of promises and the intense resentment of the people. As a result of this, Modi is sweating."

"The country has already seen a number of leaders in form of sevak (servant), mukhya sevak (chief servant), chaiwala (tea vendor) and chowkidaar (watchman), who indulge in misleading the people. But, the country now needs a pure Prime Minister who can run the country in accordance with welfare spirit of the Constitution. The public has already been fooled by people of dual character, and will not be fooled any more," she said at a press conference.

Mayawati has also asked the Election Commission to include the expenses of roadshows in the candidates account and ban temple visits.

She said that holding roadshows and visiting temples have become a 'fashion' during elections and a huge amount of money is spent on this.

The BSP chief is one of the few leaders who has never held a roadshow in her entire political career. Even the BSP candidates are not allowed to hold roadshows in their constituencies.